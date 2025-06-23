Brentwood Town eye Amazon Prime documentary as Isthmian Premier push begins

Brentwood Town are showing no signs of slowing down after their title-winning season — and they could soon be hitting the small screen.

The ambitious club have revealed they are in talks with Amazon Prime about a potential documentary following their journey in the Isthmian Premier Division, as chairman Jez Dickinson declared: “If Salford and Wrexham can do it, why not Brentwood?”

An update from Dickinson provided a number of insights into the future of Brentwood, including plans to strengthen the squad, ambitions for a top-five finish and major investment in youth development.

Speaking with enthusiasm about the club’s progress on and off the pitch, he shared his vision for the season ahead on Sunday.

Premier quality

Dickinson said: “Even though the season officially finished at the end of April for Brentwood Town the intensity has not relented one bit over the last 7 weeks or so.

“I met with Keith and his management team just a few days after we had won the title (I never get tired of saying that!) as we knew we had to strengthen and enhance an already successful and talented squad.

“We also knew the importance of keeping the majority of our existing squad who had delivered such an incredible season.

“Keith and his team have done great work in the transfer window and our clear objective is to compete in the Premier.

“Top 5 and a play off place is the focus for the year ahead. It will be far from easy, but we have the squad and management team plus an overall Club momentum to be successful again this year.

“We have enhanced our stadium and we hope you like the fresh new look. We need to be premier quality on and off the pitch.”

Keith Rowland steered Brentwood Town to the Isthmian Premier after clinching the North Division title last season PICTURE: Alamy

Invest

The chairman went on to outline key plans for pre-season and beyond.

“Our first friendly is against none other than Leyton Orient who are definitely bringing their First Team squad,” Dickinson added.

“What a way to start our campaign! We expect another sell out crowd so please secure your tickets early.

“We have invested even more focus in our pathway teams as promised. We for the first time have created our own Brentwood Town FC Centre of Excellence Academy with over 250 Boys and Girls. We genuinely want to invest in all our youth players of all ages, they are our future obviously.

“We have even more youth teams this year including our U23s squad for the first time in a few years. We also now have two Brentwood Town FC Women’s teams plus we are making closer contacts with all local schools to look to allocate complimentary season tickets to up 500 boys and girls.”

Growing profile

Dickinson also touched on the club’s growing profile and exciting new partnerships.

He revealed: “Our partnership with Barry Hearn and Matchroom has been further enhanced so please watch this space!

“Talksport are even discussing Brentwood Town now and we are currently in talks with Amazon Prime regarding the possibility of a Brentwood Town FC documentary.”

To close, Dickinson highlighted the importance of supporter backing and his excitement for what lies ahead: “I will summarise by saying that our supporters will make the key difference this year. The support we achieved for the push for the title was unbelievable and we need that to continue now we are in the Premier.

“We are doing everything we can to create a safe, fun, exciting experience with entertaining football, plenty of goals and of course success!

“Our Club24 Early Bird membership including season tickets opens shortly and it’s great value this year and we genuinely want our Members to feel a big part of the Clubs journey.

“I cannot predict exactly what is going to happen this season but whatever it is it will be exciting and you won’t want to miss it!”

