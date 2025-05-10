Connect with us

Anchors won’t be grounded for long

Chairman Martin Hillerby is backing his Stockton Town to bounce back from their play-off heartache – especially given the club’s history of spectacularly recovering from adversity.

By Mark Carruthers

CONTROVERSY: Stockton in action against Guiseley

The Anchors were removed from the Premier Division play-off final against after being charged with fielding an ineligible player in their 2-1 semi-final win against Guiseley.

The club say they are ready to “review and reflect” on the administrative error and are now fully focused on building on what is still considered as a historic season for the club.

After securing a first ever promotion into Step 3 last season, Michael Dunwell’s men ended the campaign in an impressive third place and hopes are high they can continue to push forwards.

The Anchors’ rise from Step 7 Wearside League to within touching distance of the North over the last decade has not been without its disappointment – but Hillerby has taken heart from the manner in which the club have bounced back and insisted that will define their future once again.

“We’ve had many setbacks over the years,” he told The . “We had four years being unable to get out of the Wearside League (due to ground grading issues), before we suffered defeat at Wembley in the final.

“At Step 4, we had an eight-game streak at the start of the Division One season where we didn’t get a point and then there were the Covid years and being denied the Northern League Division One title.

“But every step, every setback, every hard time, we didn’t let it define us and what happened last week won’t define us.

“What will define us is what happens on the pitch and what we do as a club, not the small individual setbacks.”

The Stockton chief also believes being so close to another historic promotion into will only intensify the hunger and determination to join some big names in Step 2 and insisted both the club and their local community can help the Anchors thrive at their highest ever level.

“You look at the level above, some of the team in there this year, the Scunthorpes, the ‘, Darlingtons, they’re a big club, these are big football clubs with long and proud histories,” he added.

“We stood a chance of being spoken about in the same terms as these clubs and it’s a massive achievement for us all. We’ve seen the prize now, we have to try and reach out and grab that prize over the next couple of years.

“We want to be in the National League North and we have a town with a population and a structure within the club that should be able to support that.”

