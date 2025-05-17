National League North & South
Now is the time for Iron to shine
Fallen giants Scunthorpe United have made no secret of their desperation to escape National League North.
Callum is a past master
Callum Reynolds believes Boreham Wood have shown they have the heart and desire teams need in the play-offs – but also knows anything can happen in a final.
Boss drums up support
Not long after booking their place in today’s National League North promotion final at Scunthorpe United, a picture of a young Calum McIntyre – decked out in his Chester City shirt – surfaced on social media.
Blair’s back for a fresh assault
Aaron Blair played his full part in a National League South play-off final classic last season – and now he wants another slice of glory with Maidstone United.
Final defeat can inspire us, says Lee
Graeme Lee says Spennymoor Town’s FA Trophy final defeat has only added to his desire to take the National League North club to greater heights.