Connect with us

National League North & South

Now is the time for Iron to shine

Fallen giants Scunthorpe United have made no secret of their desperation to escape National League North.

By CHRIS DUNLAVY

SCUNTHORPE UNITED v CHESTER

GOLDEN BOY: Top scorer Danny Whitehall has led the Scunthorpe attack with aplomb this term
PICTURE: Luke Broughton

FALLEN giants Scunthorpe United have made no secret of their desperation to escape National League North.
Now gaffer Andy Butler hopes shouldering those expectations all season long will help his players thrive under pressure in today’s crunch promotion final with Chester.
A League One club as recently as 2019, the Iron spent 72 consecutive seasons in the EFL before back-to-back relegations dumped them into the depths at Step 2.
...

Continue reading...

Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!

SUBSCRIBE

Already a subscriber to our website? Login

Related Topics

Tackle the News

- Sign Up for our weekly Non-League Newsletter
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.
1000gbp
My Betting SitesFootball progs
NLS Lens
Stadium Solutions
Isuzu
Brandon Hire Station
free bets

 

Irish Betzillionbest-betting-sites-by-betinireland-banner

Casino bee

More in National League North & South

  •

    Callum is a past master

    Callum Reynolds believes Boreham Wood have shown they have the heart and desire teams need in the play-offs – but also knows anything can happen in a final.

  •

    Boss drums up support

    Not long after booking their place in today’s National League North promotion final at Scunthorpe United, a picture of a young Calum McIntyre – decked out in his Chester City shirt – surfaced on social media.

  •

    Blair’s back for a fresh assault

    Aaron Blair played his full part in a National League South play-off final classic last season – and now he wants another slice of glory with Maidstone United.

  •

    Final defeat can inspire us, says Lee

    Graeme Lee says Spennymoor Town’s FA Trophy final defeat has only added to his desire to take the National League North club to greater heights.