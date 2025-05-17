National League South
Callum is a past master
Callum Reynolds believes Boreham Wood have shown they have the heart and desire teams need in the play-offs – but also knows anything can happen in a final.
Blair’s back for a fresh assault
Aaron Blair played his full part in a National League South play-off final classic last season – and now he wants another slice of glory with Maidstone United.
Maidstone United boss George Elokobi is on an away day route to success
Upbeat Maidstone United boss George Elokobi is confident his players will be in tip-top shape for next Sunday’s all-or-nothing National League South play-off final blockbuster against Boreham Wood.
Non-league round up: Chester and Maidstone United play-off success, National League finale
The National League 2024/25 league campaign came to its conclusion on Monday as both Chester and Maidstone United enjoyed Step 2 play-off success at the weekend.
Torquay United 0-1 Boreham Wood: Luke Garrard’s men in a rush to get the job done
Boreham Wood took a step closer to a National League return, while breaking the hearts of Torquay United.