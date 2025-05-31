Connect with us

National League North

Watson steps into the hotseat

Ian Watson believes the contrasting fortunes he has experienced as an assistant manager will hold him in good stead as he prepares to start his own managerial career with South Shields.

Ex-No.2 is main man at Shields
By Mark Carruthers

ALL SMILES: Ian Watson is unveiled at South Shields and, inset, with Mike Williamson
PICTURE: South Shields FC

IAN Watson believes the contrasting fortunes he has experienced as an assistant manager will hold him in good stead as he prepares to start his own managerial career with South Shields.
The former Blyth Spartans and Darlington left-back enjoyed a successful spell as number two to Mike Williamson at Gateshead before following the former Newcastle United defender to MK Dons and Carlisle United over the last two years.
The duo guid...

Continue reading...

Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!

SUBSCRIBE

Already a subscriber to our website? Login

Related Topics

Tackle the News

- Sign Up for our weekly Non-League Newsletter
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.
1000gbp
My Betting SitesFootball progs
NLS Lens
Stadium Solutions
Isuzu
Brandon Hire Station
free bets

 

Irish Betzillionbest-betting-sites-by-betinireland-banner

Casino bee

More in National League North