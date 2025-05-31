Seeing Archie will make it extra special

Ben Goodliffe once walked out at Wembley as a mascot alongside dad Jason – and this afternoon he will look straight to the stands to wave at his own son, two-year-old Archie.

The 25-year-old Southend defender – on loan from Colchester – could only dream of playing on such a stage when he accompanied AFC Wimbledon onto the pitch back in 2008 for a showpiece friendly against Corinthian-Casuals.

But today will be his second appearance, having been part of Sutton United’s EFL Trophy runners-up in 2022.

“I was actually mascot when my dad played there for Wimbledon – it was a nice feeling to walk out with him,” Goodliffe, who won the National League title with Sutton in 2021, said. “I’ve got a nice picture from that occasion.

“Unfortunately my son is too young this time. He’s just turned two. But just him being there will be enough for me to feel special. As a kid you don’t take in the occasion or know how your dad must be feeling throughout it.

“Now, for me, knowing those emotions of seeing him up in the stands with all my family and my girlfriend is going to be a real intense and special feeling. It’s something I don’t think words can describe.”

Centre-back Goodliffe put the Shrimpers ahead in their semi-final against Forest Green before later setting up Jack Bridge to send the tie to penalties as they showed their ability to dig deep.

“The manager has instilled that in us,” Goodliffe, who arrived at Roots Hall on loan in January, said. “In the closing stages of the season he’s used that message well of: We’re not done. So far he’s been right.

“I just hope we can all come as a collective and prove we are worthy of getting promoted.”