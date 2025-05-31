Spiriting is uniting us, says skip Nath

PROUD MOMENT: Nathan Ralph

Nathan Ralph believes Southend United‘s resilience has been forged from going through the tough times together.

No one in the Shrimpers’ seats at Wembley today will need reminding of the dark days where they questioned if they’d even have a club to support.

Winding-up orders, late wages, transfer embargoes, false dawns, delayed takeovers, like many others defender Ralph has been there through it all having joined the club back in 2019 when they were in League One.

The 32-year-old says what hasn’t killed them has made them stronger – and there’s no ignoring the emotion that will be swirling around this afternoon.

“A way of managing it going through is trying to block it out and taking each day as it comes,” Ralph said. “The manager and staff have been really good through the tough times of making us focus on where we are – don’t make excuses and get through it. That stood us in really good stead.

“But days like the other one at Forest Green it all hits you. You realise – and start remembering things that happened – where we are compared to that.

“So it does definitely come into your mind. It only adds to it. Look at the last two play-off games, the fact of what we have gone through has been a massive part of us getting through those games.

“When we are backs against the wall, behind, I do believe that has been a big part of it – that never-saydie attitude has been birthed from that.”

It all adds an extra layer to the pride Ralph will feel leading his side out.

“It will be an unbelievably proud moment anyway, for any footballer,” Ralph said. “When you add in how long I’ve been at the club, the things we’ve been through and where we’re at now, how together we are as a group, it’s a special moment. I am really looking forward to the day as a whole.”

But the former Yeovil, Woking and Dundee man knows Oldham will provide formidable opposition.

“It will be a tough game and one that we’re aware of,” he said. “We’ll be ready for the challenge and looking forward to it.”