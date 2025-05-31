‘We have to fight for the big prize’

HERE WE GO: Joe Garner, second left, is congratulated on opening the scoring in the play-off Eliminator against FC Halifax PICTURE: Alamy

IMPRESSIVE: Oldham cruised past York in the semi-finals

Micky Mellon believes Oldham Athletic are ready for a return to the EFL providing they can overcome Southend United in the Vanarama National League promotion final.

“This club has never not been ready for the EFL – that has never been in doubt,” declared Mellon, who is in pursuit of a sixth promotion as a manager.

“Things over the last however many years have put us in this position we are in, but it is about turning it around and moving forward and back up the divisions to where the club undoubtedly belongs.

“You still have to win football games, and we have a big one on Sunday.”

Mellon has the experience and know-how as three of his five managerial promotions have come through the play-offs. There was also one as a player for West Brom.

While approaching it as just another game, Mellon admitted: “It will be a nervous occasion because we will be playing at the national stadium.

“There will not be a human being who will not be nervous going there – trust me.

“You have to accept that and focus on the things you do well and fill your heads with that rather than things which are unhelpful.”

The Latics head to Wembley on the crest of a wave having beaten FC Halifax Town 4-0 and York City 3-0 away in the play-offs.

Mellon dismisses those victories, saying: “Momentum is in the past – I don’t believe in it because e it is a different game.

“We have to go out and concentrate on being the best version of ourselves and not rely on something which has happened then.

“You cannot take anything from that other than we did d our jobs well, and we have to do them well again on Sunday.”

While trying to treat it as just another game, Mellon admitted: “There is no getting away from the fact it is a huge opportunity.

“I know what has been said about how huge it is, but I cannot do much about that. I have to look forward and do the best I can with the group of players I have to get us up a division. I won’t be thinking about anything else. We have done unbelievably well to get into this situation. “Now, it is about going there (Wembley) and fighting for that big prize.” Mellon, who was appointed Latics manager in October 2023, has revealed the size of the task transforming their fortunes.

He explained: “I didn’t come into the club because we were top of the league.

“We were in an unfortunate situation and people believed change was needed.

“We have had to make a lot of changes and fix a lot of things – some you will never know what’s gone on behind the scenes underneath the calmness we have been trying to create.

Change

“We have set about this with great support from the board who recognised things had to change.

“Things have definitely improved, but there is still an awful lot of work to be done. We are definitely heading in the right direction.”

The culmination of the progress will be today’s game at Wembley where Oldham will have a following of at least 21,000.

Mellon added managing at Wembley is second best to playing there.

He said: “It is frustrating that I cannot play and run around rather than standing on the side and they (players) are inside that big, rectangular shape, and you cannot get involved.

“You have to make sure they are ready when they cross that line and encourage them to perform at their best.

“It is still exciting and a great honour to be involved with your team playing at Wembley.”