Isthmian Leagues

Evans above! Jack locked in contract saga

Jack Evans says he will “let the process take care of itself” after being embroiled in a summer transfer wrangle.

By Ben Mapp

CONFUSION: Jack Evans has been left in limbo

JACK Evans says he will “let the process take care of itself” after being embroiled in a summer transfer wrangle.
The 32-year-old has found himself at the centre of a bitter dispute between Isthmian Premier Division rivals after a proposed move from Chatham Town to Billericay Town collapsed due to a contract dispute.
The saga began when popular midfielder Evans announced his intention to end his six-year spell at Chatham, where he made 195 appearances and scored 100 goals.
“After countless memories made, it’s time for something new,...

