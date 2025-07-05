Isthmian Leagues
Evans above! Jack locked in contract saga
Jack Evans says he will “let the process take care of itself” after being embroiled in a summer transfer wrangle.
More in Isthmian Leagues
Darts sponsor hits the target
Darts legend Raymond van Barneveld is backing Dartford to hit the Bullseye!
Bowers & Pitsea FC revamp lifts the spirits
Bowers & Pitsea joint-boss Luke Wilson says the club is putting down the building blocks for a bright long-term future.
Brentwood Town eye Amazon Prime documentary as Isthmian Premier push begins
Brentwood Town are showing no signs of slowing down after their title-winning season — and they could soon be hitting the small screen.
Happiness is a new home for Hamlet
Ben Clasper says Dulwich Hamlet will be able to build for their next century after plans for a new stadium moved a step closer.