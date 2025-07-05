National League
All eyes will be on us
Andy Peaks accepts Tamworth aren’t an unknown quantity in the National League anymore – but that’s why they need to keep their standards as high as ever.
Just do it!
Morecambe fans have a simple message for owner Jason Whittingham ahead of tomorrow’s intended sale of the crisis-hit club: Get it done.
The Big Interview: Hartlepool United manager Simon Grayson
Simon Grayson is no mug. After 784 games, four promotions and an abundance of boardroom drama, he knows exactly what he’s walked into at Hartlepool United.
Rob: Sav has made a mistake
Macclesfield chairman Rob Smethurst believes Robbie Savage has made a mistake by defecting to Forest Green.
Tyler’s eyeing something very special again
Tyler Harvey wants to achieve “something special” with Truro City after committing his future to the National League newcomers.