All eyes will be on us

Andy Peaks accepts Tamworth aren’t an unknown quantity in the National League anymore – but that’s why they need to keep their standards as high as ever.

By Matt Badcock

The Lambs arrived in Non-League’s top-flight last season on the back of two consecutive title triumphs.
Part-time in a daunting division packed with full-time clubs, they defied everyone who thought they’d make a quick return to Step 2 by finishing tenth in the table.
That came after dumping out League One duo Huddersfield Town and Burton Albion to reach the FA Cup third round where they took Premier League big guns Totten...

