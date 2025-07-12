King Kurt’s got a hunch at Harriers

FORWARD THINKER: Kurt Willoughby is targeting promotion with Kidderminster PICTURE: Alamy

KURT Willoughby says Kidderminster Harriers have “got everything” to compete for the National League North title this season.

The 27-year-old striker, who won promotion to the National League with York in 2022 and scored 23 goals for Chester the following season, joined Adam Murray’s side on Thursday.

Signed by Oldham in the summer of 2023, he fell out of favour at Boundary Park and spent time on loan with Scottish side Ayr before returning to the Deva on a season-long last term.

Willoughby scored six times in 39 games and was part of the Chester side that eliminated Kidderminster in the National League North play-off semi-finals in May, although the Seals ultimately lost to Scunthorpe United in the final.

“The manager here is a big reason for me joining, and it was the right time for me personally,” said Willoughby.

“The lads they have brought in already is also a great pull. It is a good set-up at the training ground. I was surprised by it to be honest – I think we have got everything here to go and challenge for the title.

“I think the standard of players is good for this league. A couple have dropped down, and the club came very close last season, so I think we are looking very strong.”