Isthmian Leagues

Big gun Jord aims to rock with Rooks

Jordan Maguire-Drew says he wants to get the Lewes fans off their feet at the Dripping Pan this season after joining the Rooks on a permanant deal.

WINNER: Jordan Maguire-Drew has signed for Isthmian Premier side Lewes
PICTURE: Alamy

JORDAN Maguire-Drew says he wants to get the Lewes fans off their feet at the Dripping Pan this season after joining the Rooks on a permanant deal.
The 27-year-old arrives in East Sussex with an impressive CV having twice won promotion from the National League, with Leyton Orient and Grimsby Town.
After coming through the ranks at Brighton & Hove Albion, Maguire-Drew turned out for the likes of Dagenham & Redbridge, Lincoln City, Coventry City and Wrexham on loan before two seasons with Leyton Or...

