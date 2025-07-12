Isthmian League Premier
Brentwood Town’s Keith Rowland: We fear no one!
Keith Rowland says Brentwood Town are relishing their opportunity in the Isthmian Premier Division – and says the Blues have nothing to fear.
Carshalton Athletic: Robins can fly on their new carpet
Carshalton Athletic boss Peter Adeniyi reckons their relaid artificial surface can unlock the Robins’ potential.
Carshalton Athletic overcome AFC Whyteleafe
Carshalton Athletic ran out victors against newly promoted Step 4 team AFC Whyteleafe in an entertaining game which kicked off both teams’ pre-season programme.
Brentwood Town eye Amazon Prime documentary as Isthmian Premier push begins
Brentwood Town are showing no signs of slowing down after their title-winning season — and they could soon be hitting the small screen.
Dartford vs Dover Athletic: Jake Leberl makes a big entrance
Jake Leberl says Dover Athletic are perfectly relaxed ahead of tomorrow’s Isthmian Premier play-off final at Dartford – they’re just happy to be preparing for big games again.