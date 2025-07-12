Non-League Paper
Repreive has given Wythenshawe Town new strength
New Wythenshawe Town boss Chris Willcock says stability is the key in Step 4 this season as they look to make the most of their relegation reprieve.
-
‘Near miss’ can help Leafe blossom
AFC Whyteleafe boss Ennio Gonnella is looking to build on the ‘near miss’ of last season as they start their Step 4 adventure.
-
Big gun Jord aims to rock with Rooks
Jordan Maguire-Drew says he wants to get the Lewes fans off their feet at the Dripping Pan this season after joining the Rooks on a permanant deal.
-
Cooke proof is in tasting!
Brad Cooke reckons he’ll be judged by the signings he makes for Runcorn Linnets – and the evidence so far is he knows what he’s doing.
-
King Kurt’s got a hunch at Harriers
Kurt Willoughby says Kidderminster Harriers have “got everything” to compete for the National League North title this season.