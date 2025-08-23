Connect with us

Isthmian Leagues

Dulwich Hamlet 2-0 Canvey Island: Four of Dacey’s

Mark Dacey’s Dulwich made it four wins from four to sit on top of the table with the only remaining 100 per cent record.

By Nick Wright

DULWICH HAM 2
Chambers 53, Cook 90+4

CANVEY ISL 0

PARTY TIME: Dulwich celebrate Michael Chambers’ goal

MARK DACEY’S Dulwich made it four wins from four to sit on top of the table with the only remaining 100 per cent record.
Boosted by the return of Anthony Cook to the squad, Hamlet made one change from the side that defeated Ramsgate last weekend.
It would take the men in pink and blue just two minutes to get going. Sean Bonnett-Johnson picked out Luke Wanadio and he backheeled it into the path of Tom Chambers. The full back whipped in a cross but Gaspar Mico couldn’t con...

Continue reading...

Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!

SUBSCRIBE

Already a subscriber to our website? Login

Related Topics

Tackle the News

- Sign Up for our weekly Non-League Newsletter
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.
1000gbp
My Betting SitesFootball progs
NLS Lens
Stadium Solutions
Isuzu
Brandon Hire Station
free bets

 

Irish Betzillionbest-betting-sites-by-betinireland-banner

Casino bee

More in Isthmian Leagues

  • WINNERS: Billericay Town’s FA Vase heroes are welcomed back to the New Lodge PICTURE: Nicky Hayes WINNERS: Billericay Town’s FA Vase heroes are welcomed back to the New Lodge PICTURE: Nicky Hayes

    Billericay Town: We’re on the wall of fame

    Billericay Town legends have had their FA Vase triumphs enshrined with a new Wembley Wall.

  •

    Waters’ pride at rise of Leafe

    Kelly Waters says AFC Whyteleafe are not expecting everything their own way after the “fiasco” of their belated promotion to Pitching In Isthmian South East.

  •

    HASSOCKS 3 HERNE BAY 2

    DIV 1 SOUTH EAST By John Bathurst ■ A LAST-MINUTE breakaway goal by Alex Fair grabbed all three points for the league’s new boys. As expected Hassocks started strongly but it was the visitors who struck first thanks to powerful volley by Kamani McFarlane. The lead lasted eight minutes before...

  •

    BULLS STEP UP TO THE PLATE

    DIV 1 SOUTH EAST By Alan Anstice MARGATE 1 Blackman 48 JERSEY BULLS 1 Barlow 28 JERSEY Bulls playing in their first ever Step 4 match earned a creditable draw. Tom Derry nearly got his side off to a great side when he charged down a Jersey defender’s clearance –...