Isthmian Leagues
Dulwich Hamlet 2-0 Canvey Island: Four of Dacey’s
Mark Dacey’s Dulwich made it four wins from four to sit on top of the table with the only remaining 100 per cent record.
Billericay Town: We’re on the wall of fame
Billericay Town legends have had their FA Vase triumphs enshrined with a new Wembley Wall.
Waters’ pride at rise of Leafe
Kelly Waters says AFC Whyteleafe are not expecting everything their own way after the “fiasco” of their belated promotion to Pitching In Isthmian South East.
HASSOCKS 3 HERNE BAY 2
DIV 1 SOUTH EAST By John Bathurst ■ A LAST-MINUTE breakaway goal by Alex Fair grabbed all three points for the league’s new boys. As expected Hassocks started strongly but it was the visitors who struck first thanks to powerful volley by Kamani McFarlane. The lead lasted eight minutes before...
BULLS STEP UP TO THE PLATE
DIV 1 SOUTH EAST By Alan Anstice MARGATE 1 Blackman 48 JERSEY BULLS 1 Barlow 28 JERSEY Bulls playing in their first ever Step 4 match earned a creditable draw. Tom Derry nearly got his side off to a great side when he charged down a Jersey defender’s clearance –...