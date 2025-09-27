Lewis arrives – at wrong Bury!

SPALDING United defender Lewis White can’t blame the traffic for arriving late for a league game on Tuesday night – after taking a 200-MILE detour to the wrong Bury!

White was making the journey from his home in Leicestershire to their Southern League Premier Central fixture at Bury Town, who are based in Suffolk town Bury St Edmunds.

But after arriving at what he thought was the Getaway Cars Stadium – home of Bury Town – White realised he had actually driven to Bury FC’s Gigg Lane, in Greater Manchester!

On realising his error, the 24-year-old turned around and headed back down the A14.

ROADMAP: Lewis White

Eventually, after a SEVEN-HOUR drive, White arrived at the right place 15 minutes before the end of the game – and was even introduced as an 88th-minute substitute by Tulips boss Jimmy Dean and helped his side secure a 2-1 win after having gone down to ten men.

Dean saw the funny side of it afterwards, commenting: “I actually asked the people at Bury if it had ever happened before and they said it hadn’t.

“He must have been in a world of his own but he’s come and helped see the game out for us and it’s always a fantastic feeling to win a midweek match.”

When approached for comment, a club spokesperson said: “We would like to solely focus on preparing for a huge game for us at the weekend.”

Dean, though, will be hoping his defender brushes up on his geography before their trip to Cambridgeshire-based St Ives Town in March.

A similar error there could see White turn up at the wrong St Ives, in Cornwall – a round trip of over 700 miles and a hefty fuel bill!