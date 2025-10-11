National League North & South
Top Tudors come of age for Allinson
Hemel Hempstead Town boss Lee Allinson says emerging through an intimidating opening ten National League South games in a good place should breed confidence.
More in National League North & South
-
National League to delay November kick-offs for ‘3UP Day of Action’
The National League has called on the entire football family to support a ‘3UP Day of Action’ next month and will change all its 3pm fixtures on Saturday 15 November to kick-off at the later time of 3.03pm.
-
Nabila gets the nod for Trust’s top role
The National League Trust have appointed Nabila Zulfiqar as its new chair.
-
Adam Hinshelwood makes sensational return to Worthing
Adam Hinshelwood has returned to Worthing as manager six weeks after leaving York City
-
GYAMFI SEALS IT FOR THE EAGLES
By James Haley WORKSOP TOWN 0 BEDFORD TOWN 2 BEDFORD TOWN collected their first away league win of the season after beating Worksop Town. The game sparked into life in the tenth minute when Josh Phillips was upended inside the penalty area by both Tommy Taylor and Mason O’Malley after...