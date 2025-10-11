Connect with us

Top Tudors come of age for Allinson

Hemel Hempstead Town boss Lee Allinson says emerging through an intimidating opening ten National League South games in a good place should breed confidence.

By Matt Badcock

ENCOURAGED: Hemel Hempstead Town boss Lee Allinson
PICTURE: Alamy

The Tudors have accumulated 19 points to sit sixth in the table – having conceded just six goals – ahead of yesterday’s FA Cup game against Yeovil Town.
But former Hendon boss Allinson says the fact they’ve taken on seven of the division’s full-time teams so far, makes it all the more pleasing.
“It’s a brilliant return,” Allinson told The NLP. “The play...

