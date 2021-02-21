Exclusive: EFL chairman Rick Parry says promotion and relegation must be consistent throughout pyramid

Rick Parry, right, with National League chairman Brian Barwick. Picture: PA Images

By David Richardson

EFL CHAIRMAN Rick Parry says consistency of promotion and relegation throughout the football pyramid is key following the curtailment of National League North and South.

Non-League’s top-flight is set to continue after clubs voted 13-7 against the season becoming null and void, whereas Step 2 has been ended.

This means, pending approval from the FA, there won’t be any promotion to or relegation from the National League, but two clubs will still go up into the Football League and two will com...