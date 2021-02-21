National League

Notts County 0-1 Chesterfield: Now Spireites are Gunning for glory

By John Brindley

NOTTS COUNTY 0

CHESTERFIELD 1
Gunning 32

WINNER: Gavin Gunning, centre, celebrates with his team-mates after scoring the opener for Chesterfield
PICTURE: John Sumpter

TUSSLE: Elisha Sam, right, takes on Akwasi Asante

JAMES Rowe’s Chesterfield returned from their Covid break with a tactical masterclass that completely confounded in-form Notts County.
Gavin Gunning’s free kick gave Spireites a deserved first half lead and they held on comfortably at Meadow Lane – even having the luxury of spurning three late golden ...

