Notts County 0-1 Chesterfield: Now Spireites are Gunning for glory

By John Brindley
NOTTS COUNTY 0
CHESTERFIELD 1
Gunning 32
WINNER: Gavin Gunning, centre, celebrates with his team-mates after scoring the opener for Chesterfield
PICTURE: John Sumpter
TUSSLE: Elisha Sam, right, takes on Akwasi Asante
JAMES Rowe’s Chesterfield returned from their Covid break with a tactical masterclass that completely confounded in-form Notts County.
Gavin Gunning’s free kick gave Spireites a deserved first half lead and they held on comfortably at Meadow Lane – even having the luxury of spurning three late golden ...
