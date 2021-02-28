Mark Ives: We will listen to views of all clubs

By Matt Badcock
HOT STEPPERS: Football at Step 2 has been declared null and void – but talks to launch an alternative competition are on-going
PICTURE: Ian Scammell
MARK IVES says the National League will listen to the views of all clubs across their competition with discussions on-going among the Step 2 teams who are lobbying to continue playing after the National League North and South 2020-21 campaign was voted null and void.
A National League resolution saw 24 of the 43 clubs at Step 2 vote in favour of terminating the season after an initial Special Resolution was passed to allow ea...
