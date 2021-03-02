Midweek round-up: Sutton United leave it late again to cut the gap at the top to just one point

Will Randall netted a last-minute winner as Sutton United fought back to beat local rivals Bromley and close the gap at the top of the table to one point

Sutton United produced a late, great show for the second midweek running to close the gap at the top of the National League to just one point, with two games in hand over leaders Torquay United.

Last week, Harry Beautyman’s penalty secured a 2-1 win at Dagenham & Redbridge, this week it was the turn of Will Randall to take the spoils as the high-flying U’s twice came from behind to see off local rivals Bromley 3-2 at Gander Green Lane.

The league’s top scorer, Michael Cheek, gave Bromley a 14th-minute lead, only for Craig Eastmond to level ten minutes into the second half.

Courtney Duffs reclaimed the lead for the Ravens, who looked to be heading for victory until Beautyman and then Randall struck, both inside the final four minutes, to keep up the title push.

The U’s also moved two points clear of Hartlepool United in third after they were held to a 1-1 draw at FC Halifax Town.

Mark Shelton gave Pools an early lead before Kieran Green equalised for Halifax 13 minutes from time. The Shaymen were forced to hold on with ten men after Danny Williams was sent off late on.

Notts County missed the chance to close in after they were held to a 2-2 draw at home to struggling King’s Lynn Town.

A goal in the very first minute from Sonny Carey and a scrambled effort from Kairo Mitchell in the last earned the Linnets a hard-fought point after two goals in the space of five first-half minutes from Notts top scorer Kyle Wootton looked like earning the Magpies all three points.

Ten-man Altrincham ended their five-match losing run with a 1-0 victory over Woking thanks to Matty Kosylo’s winner – this after having Tom Hannigan sent off on 34 minutes.

In-form Yeovil Town moved into the top ten with a handsome 4-1 victory over strugglers Barnet, who played over an hour with ten men.

Two goals in two minutes from Jimmy Smith and Billy Sass-Davies put the Glovers in control before JJ Hooper pulled a goal back on the quarter-hour mark.

The Bees then had new striker Tomi Adeloye sent off for successive bookings and Yeovil made them pay with Rhys Murphy and Josh Neufville wrapping up the scoring.

Akwasi Asante’s winner four minutes from time helped Chesterfield to a 1-0 win over play-off chasing Eastleigh, while Connor Smith’s first-half effort was enough to help Wealdstone to victory over Boreham Wood by the same scoreline.

Dagenham & Redbridge made a welcome return to winning ways with Paul McCallum’s goal enough to earn a 1-0 win at Solihull Moors.