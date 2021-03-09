Midweek round-up: Sutton go top, as Stockport smash five at 10-man Solihull Moors

Harry Beautyman scored the winner eight minutes from time as Sutton United edged out Yeovil Town to go top of the National League

Harry Beautyman’s winner ensured Sutton United saw off in-form Yeovil Town 2-1 to go top of the National League table.

The U’s playmaker struck eight minutes from time after Yeovil’s Reuben Reid had cancelled out Isaac Olaofe’s opener for the home side.

Victory means Matt Gray’s side now lead the table, two points clear of Hartlepool United, who were held to a 1-1 draw at Altrincham, despite playing for over an hour with ten men.

Defender Lewis Cass was sent off for Pools on 24 minutes but they still went in front nine minutes later through Rhys Oates.

Alty, however, dug deep and the man advantage finally told in first-half stoppage time when Ryan Colclough fired an equaliser.

Stockport County announced themselves back in the race with a thumping 5-0 win at 10-man Solihull Moors.

Tyrone Williams was sent off on 17 minutes for bringing down Harry Cardwell in the penalty area and Moors responded with four goals in the space of 12 minutes to heap more woe on Moors boss Jimmy Shan.

John Rooney scored the resulting penalty and added a second two minutes later before Cardwell and then Tom Walker put the Hatters in firm control.

Jack Stretton wrapped up a five-star display ten minutes from time.

Wrexham kept up the pressure in fifth with a 2-0 win at struggling Barnet.

Goals at the end of each half from Luke Young and Elliott Durrell stung the Bees, who remain second bottom with just 12 points from their 24 matches.

Notts County’s wobble continued as they went down 2-1 at home to FC Halifax Town.

It’s now four matches without a win for Neal Ardley’s side, who went behind to Jake Hyde’s 28th-minute opener.

Enzio Boldewijn equalised 15 minutes from time but the Shaymen stole the points courtesy of Tahvon Campbell eight minutes later.

Goals from Danny Green, Ross Lafayette and Jacob Mendy ensured managerless Wealdstone enjoyed a fine 3-1 victory over fellow strugglers King’s Lynn Town, who replied through Kairo Mitchell’s late consolation.

Two goals in two first-half minutes from Paul McCallum helped Dagenham & Redbridge to a 2-1 win over Maidenhead United, who netted through Remy Clerima, while Woking and Boreham Wood shared a goalless draw at Kingfield.