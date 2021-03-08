National League Award: Gray and Eastmond clinch a Sutton double

Sutton United boss Matt Gray claimed the Vanarama Manager of the Month award for February, while captain Craig Eastmond picked up the Player gong

It’s fair to say Sutton United enjoyed a pretty fab February – now they’ve bagged a double in the Vanarama National League monthly awards.

The U’s currently lie level on points with Torquay United and Hartlepool United at the top of the table despite trailing the Gulls by 11 points at one stage.

They also have two games in hand over Torquay and three over Hartlepool as the south-west Londoners go in search of a place in the Football League for the first time.

As a reward for their efforts, their much-vaunted manager Matt Gray has been named Manager of the Month for February, while captain and midfield general Craig Eastmond has picked up the Player award.

The 30-year-old capped his 250th appearance for the club with a goal as Sutton capitalised on Torquay’s recent blip with six straight wins.

Meanwhile, the Vanarama Volunteer of the Month Award has gone to Bromley superfan John Richardson.

Ten years ago, John agreed to help coordinate Bromley’s 100+ Club and it has gone from strength to strength ever since, raising over £30,000 for the Kent club.

No Manager or Player awards in the North and South divisions due to the season being declared null and void, but that hasn’t stopped the top volunteers from picking up well-deserved gongs.

Those dedicated people have come to the fore during the pandemic and Hampton & Richmond Borough have had so much support that two of their behind-the-scenes stars have been honoured.

David Rees and Jason Stewart have come to the rescue this season, organising an impressive streaming service so supporters can watch the Beavers from home. They have even chipped in with CCTV installation at the Beveree.

In the North, diehard Martin Deans has been rewarded for his near 50-year association with Darlington.

The club’s matchday steward makes a 500-mile trip to the north-east from his base in London to make sure a normal game day passes off without any problems.

And when the Quakers are playing away, he is back on the road, commuting from the capital to cheer his side on from the terraces.

All worthy winners indeed.