Weymouth 4-0 Wealdstone: Top Terras go goal crazy

By Alfie Lumb
WEYMOUTH 4
McQuoid 21, Camp 58, Shields 82, 83
WEALDSTONE 0
ON THE MARK: Josh McQuoid heads home Weymouth’s opening goal
PICTURE: Mark Probin
SEAN SHIELDS scored twice in a minute to help cap a four-goal show from Weymouth at the expense of a disappointing Wealdstone at the Bob Lucas Stadium.
Shields’ late brace completed a fine all-round display from Brian Stock’s Terras and added to goals either side of the break from captain Josh McQuoid and full-back Brennan Camp.
And it was met with much praise from a rookie boss Stock, who described it as “the most complete performan...
