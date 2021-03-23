Midweek round-up: Top four all win as title race hots up

Enzio Boldewijn was on target as Notts County hit back from 2-0 down for the second midweek running, this time denying Yeovil Town all three points

It’s as you were at the top of the National League after the top four picked up key victories to keep the title race hotly contested.

Sutton United continue to lead the way by four points after they secured derby honours with a 3-1 win at play-off hopefuls Bromley.

Craig Eastmond gave the U’s a sixth-minute lead before Harry Beautyman struck a second from the penalty spot.

Isaac Olaofe put the game beyond the Ravens with a third, deeming Jack Bridge’s goal back for Bromley as consolation.

Hartlepool United stay second after Luke Armstrong’s 43rd-minute effort earned them a 1-0 win at Dagenham & Redbridge, while Torquay United remain in close proximity with first-half efforts from Jake Andrews and Adam Randell clinching a 2-0 home win over Solihull Moors.

Stockport County continued their pursuit with a comfortable 3-0 win over Eastleigh. Harry Cardwell’s 23rd-minute effort followed by a first Hatters’ goal for Will Collar and a stoppage-time third from Alex Reid.

Notts County produced a storming late comeback from 2-0 down for the second midweek running as they denied Yeovil Town all three points at Huish Park.

First-half strikes from Jimmy Smith and a Reuben Reid penalty looked like earning the Glovers the points before Enzio Boldewijn and Ruben Rodrigues fired home inside the last 12 minutes to earn the sixth-placed Magpies a point.

Alex Whittle’s 27th-minute effort helped Chesterfield to a 1-0 win at Aldershot Town to move into the top ten, while Moussa Diarra struck four minutes from time to help Woking win at Wealdstone by the same scoreline.

In the other game, Altrincham rediscovered the winning formula in emphatic fashion with a 3-0 home win over King’s Lynn Town. Josh Hancock netted twice and James Hardy bagged his first goal for Phil Parkinson’s Robins.