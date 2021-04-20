BT Sport add three more National League fixtures to live schedule

The final month of the regular season is fast approaching – and BT Sport have been quick to make their move with four crucial National League fixtures set for live coverage.

Picture: Alamy

With the business end of the season very much upon us, the broadcaster will be making sure supporters won’t miss a kick during the closest title race for years.

May’s live games start with a big one on the first at Victoria Park as two promotion contenders go head-to-head.

Chesterfield travel to Hartlepool United for what could be a critical fixture in the season.

Then, on Tuesday May 4, it’s a 5pm start as Notts County host Matt Gray’s Sutton United.

The following Saturday sees another of the title chasers in action.

Torquay United welcome Bromley, who themselves hope to be still in the play-off race by the time May 8 rolls around.

More fixtures are sure to be added to the bill next month, so keep your eyes on the National League website as the run-in nears.

Live upcoming BT Sport fixtures:

April 24: Eastleigh vs Sutton United (5.20pm)- Live on BT Sport 1 HD

May 1: Hartlepool United vs Chesterfield (5.20pm)- Live on BT Sport 1 HD

May 4: Notts County vs Sutton United (5pm)- Live on BT Sport 1 HD

May 8: Torquay United vs Bromley (5.20pm)- Live on BT Sport 1 HD