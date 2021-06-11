Sutton United boss Matt Gray named as National League Manager of the Year

Matt Gray has been recognised for leading Sutton United into the Football League after being named as the National League Manager of the Year.

The U’s will compete in League Two for the first time in their history after they secured the National League title on the penultimate weekend of a dramatic season.

Gray’s side saw off fellow promotion rivals Hartlepool United to get over the line and set off wild celebrations at Gander Green Lane.

The U’s boss reflected on a historic achievement and thanked several key figures at the club after learning of his award.

He said: “I’m honoured and delighted to win the Manager of the Year award.

“You say the ‘Manager of the Year’; I think it just goes to reflect the hard work at this football club. It’s not just me- I couldn’t do it without a lot of people behind the scenes here.

“Jason Goodliffe, my assistant, has been my best signing. He’s been absolutely amazing and a huge support to me.

“I’d also like to thank the rest of my staff, the players, supporters, sponsors and Board of Directors, whose time and effort got us into this wonderful position”.