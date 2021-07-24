Shrewd work can help Dagenham & Redbridge to be stronger

By Matt Badcock
READY TO ROLL: The likes of Paul McCallum, Mauro Vilhete and Angelo Balanta have a big part to play for the Daggers this season
PICTURE: Alamy
DARYL McMahon hopes doing the bulk of their transfer business during last season will pay off for Dagenham & Redbridge.
The Daggers team evolved through the 2020-21 campaign which resulted in a strong finish after some inconsistent periods.
With the majority of last season’s squad signed up, McMahon feels they have a good platform to build on when the National League gets underway on August 21.
BUILDING JOB: Daggers boss Dary...
