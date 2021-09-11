Stockport County 0-3 Yeovil Town: Glovers stun grim Hatters

By Chris Pratt

STOCKPORT CO 0

YEOVIL TOWN 3

Wakefield 26, Quigley 53 (pen), Yussuf 86

PUT TO BED: Adi Yussuf hammers the final blow to Stockport with Yeovil’s third goal

CHARLIE Wakefield set Yeovil Town on the path to victory as they conquered ten-man Stockport County to make it three wins out of three.

It was an excellent performance by Darren Sarll’s Glovers but another lacklustre outing for the men in blue now with a record of only two goals in the last five games and only one at home.

Sarll naturally hailed his troops but was particularly pleased with goalkeepe...