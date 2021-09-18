Yeovil Town 0-2 Chesterfield: Spireites sail in clear waters

By Sheridan Robins

YEOVIL TN 0

CHESTERFIELD 2

Oyeleke 19, Tshimanga 36

IN YOU GO: Kabongo Tshimanga makes it two for Chesterfield

PICTURE: Pinnacle

FIRST-HALF goals from Manny Oyeleke and Kabongo Tshimanga ensured Chesterfield maintained their unbeaten start to the National League with a relatively comfortable victory over Yeovil Town at Huish Park.

It was the Glovers’ second home defeat of the season, and the first time this year they failed to score in a match, while James Rowe’s Spireites sit proudly atop the National League table after seven games.

Yeovil, on the back of three st...