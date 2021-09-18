Yeovil Town 0-2 Chesterfield: Spireites sail in clear waters

By Sheridan Robins
YEOVIL TN 0
CHESTERFIELD 2
Oyeleke 19, Tshimanga 36
IN YOU GO: Kabongo Tshimanga makes it two for Chesterfield
PICTURE: Pinnacle
FIRST-HALF goals from Manny Oyeleke and Kabongo Tshimanga ensured Chesterfield maintained their unbeaten start to the National League with a relatively comfortable victory over Yeovil Town at Huish Park.
It was the Glovers’ second home defeat of the season, and the first time this year they failed to score in a match, while James Rowe’s Spireites sit proudly atop the National League table after seven games.
Yeovil, on the back of three st...
