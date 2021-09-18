Torquay United 1-0 Southend United: Gulls give Gary timely present on anniversary

By Steve Harris

TORQUAY UTD 1

Lemonheigh-Evans 89

SOUTHEND UTD 0

IN THE week that Gary Johnson celebrated his third anniversary in charge of Torquay United, the Gulls clinched their first home win of the season with a late winner from attacker Connor Lemonheigh-Evans.

A game of few clear cut chances appeared destined to end goalless before Lemonheigh-Evans slotted home a cross from Dean Moxey in the 90th minute to seal the win for the hosts.

Johnson who famously locked managerial horns with his opposite number Phil Brown in the 2008 Championship Playoff final, where they took charge of ...