Maidenhead United, National League

Maidenhead United 1-1 Grimsby Town: Magpies match the Mariners

on

More in Maidenhead United:

By Dan Darlington

MAIDENHEAD UNITED 1
Ferdinand 83

GRIMSBY TOWN 1
Sousa 73

LEVELLING UP: United’s Kane Ferdinand celebrates his equaliser
PICTURE: Darren Woolley

FIRST BLOOD: Grimsby’s Erico Sousa opens the scoring

THEY came in hope rather than expectation but Maidenhead United’s fans were rewarded with a committed display which saw the Magpies battle back from a goal down to grab a share of the spoils.
Having come into the game off the back of four consecutive defeats, there was little optimism among the home crowd for a positive result, especially against a Mariners side who’d wo...

Continue reading...

Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!

SUBSCRIBE

Already a subscriber to our website? Login