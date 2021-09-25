Maidenhead United 1-1 Grimsby Town: Magpies match the Mariners

By Dan Darlington

MAIDENHEAD UNITED 1

Ferdinand 83

GRIMSBY TOWN 1

Sousa 73

LEVELLING UP: United’s Kane Ferdinand celebrates his equaliser

PICTURE: Darren Woolley

FIRST BLOOD: Grimsby’s Erico Sousa opens the scoring

THEY came in hope rather than expectation but Maidenhead United’s fans were rewarded with a committed display which saw the Magpies battle back from a goal down to grab a share of the spoils.

Having come into the game off the back of four consecutive defeats, there was little optimism among the home crowd for a positive result, especially against a Mariners side who’d wo...