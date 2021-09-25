Maidenhead United 1-1 Grimsby Town: Magpies match the Mariners

By Dan Darlington
MAIDENHEAD UNITED 1
Ferdinand 83
GRIMSBY TOWN 1
Sousa 73
LEVELLING UP: United’s Kane Ferdinand celebrates his equaliser
PICTURE: Darren Woolley
FIRST BLOOD: Grimsby’s Erico Sousa opens the scoring
THEY came in hope rather than expectation but Maidenhead United’s fans were rewarded with a committed display which saw the Magpies battle back from a goal down to grab a share of the spoils.
Having come into the game off the back of four consecutive defeats, there was little optimism among the home crowd for a positive result, especially against a Mariners side who’d wo...
