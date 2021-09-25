Stockport County 2-1 Wrexham: Happy Hatters are Ryd-ing high!

By Chris Pratt
STOCKPORT CO 2
Madden 48, Rydel 80
WREXHAM 1
Mullin 1
GOOD LAD! Ryan Rydel takes the plaudits from Macauley Southam-Hales after scoring Stockport’s late winner
PICTURE: Mike Petch
RYAN Rydel’s late winner saw Stockport County come from behind to take all three points against Wrexham in front of a bumper crowd of nearly 8,000 in the north west.
Wrexham took just 52 seconds to stun a packed Edgeley Park when Paul Mullin delicately chipped over goalkeeper Ethan Ross.
But goals from Stockport’s very own talismanic striker, Paddy Madden, and Rydel’s winner ten minutes from ...
Continue reading...
Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!
Already a subscriber to our website? Login