Stockport County 2-1 Wrexham: Happy Hatters are Ryd-ing high!

By Chris Pratt

STOCKPORT CO 2

Madden 48, Rydel 80

WREXHAM 1

Mullin 1

GOOD LAD! Ryan Rydel takes the plaudits from Macauley Southam-Hales after scoring Stockport’s late winner

PICTURE: Mike Petch

RYAN Rydel’s late winner saw Stockport County come from behind to take all three points against Wrexham in front of a bumper crowd of nearly 8,000 in the north west.

Wrexham took just 52 seconds to stun a packed Edgeley Park when Paul Mullin delicately chipped over goalkeeper Ethan Ross.

But goals from Stockport’s very own talismanic striker, Paddy Madden, and Rydel’s winner ten minutes from ...