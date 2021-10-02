Notts County 1-4 Woking: A pair of aces lift the Cards

By John Brindley

NOTTS COUNTY 1

Rodrigues 29

WOKING 4

Effiong 70, Diarra 75, Campbell 78, 90+6

DOUBLE BUBBLE: Tahvon Campbell haunts his old club by scoring twice late on

PICTURE: John Sumpter

THE curse of former Magpies returned to haunt Notts County as Woking launched a spectacular recovery.

Trailing 1-0 going into the final quarter, Alan Dowson’s side looked probable losers before Tahvon Campbell and Inih Effiong, who both spent unsuccessful loan spells at Meadow Lane, netted three times between them.

Defender Moussa Diarra headed the other to add to his resilient display as Notts...