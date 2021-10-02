Grimsby Town 6-0 Dover Athletic: Hurst’s heroes hit Dover for six

By James Findlater

GRIMSBY TOWN 6

Waterfall 26, 70, McAtee 31, Taylor 33 (pen), 45+3, Bapaga 45+1

DOVER ATH 0

MERRY MARINERS: John McAtee, right, celebrates his goal

PICTURE: PRiME Media Images

GRIMSBY Town moved to the top of the National League as they ran riot at Blundell Park, hitting lowly Dover Athletic for six.

Braces for Luke Waterfall and Ryan Taylor, and further goals from John McAtee and Will Bapaga saw the Mariners cruise to their biggest win since 2015 as they made the most of their rivals slipping up elsewhere.

Despite the scoreline, Dover began brightly and defied thei...