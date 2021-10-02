National League

Dagenham & Redbridge 2-3 Altrincham: Robins snatch late win

By Danny Rust

DAG & RED 2
Vilhete 34, Robinson 41

ALTRINCHAM 3
Reynolds 10 (og), Hancock 87, Mooney 90+4

LAST GASP: Dan Mooney fires in Altrincham’s winner
PICTURE: Arfa

LATE goals from Josh Hancock and Dan Mooney saw Altrincham seal a stunning come-from-behind victory over National League leaders Dagenham & Redbridge.
A Callum Reynolds own goal put the Robins ahead but the Daggers hit back with close range efforts from Mauro Vilhete and Matt Robinson.
Altrincham refused to go down without a fight and they got their reward as Hancock and Mooney struck in the dying moments to ...

