Dagenham & Redbridge 2-3 Altrincham: Robins snatch late win

By Danny Rust

DAG & RED 2

Vilhete 34, Robinson 41

ALTRINCHAM 3

Reynolds 10 (og), Hancock 87, Mooney 90+4

LAST GASP: Dan Mooney fires in Altrincham’s winner

PICTURE: Arfa

LATE goals from Josh Hancock and Dan Mooney saw Altrincham seal a stunning come-from-behind victory over National League leaders Dagenham & Redbridge.

A Callum Reynolds own goal put the Robins ahead but the Daggers hit back with close range efforts from Mauro Vilhete and Matt Robinson.

Altrincham refused to go down without a fight and they got their reward as Hancock and Mooney struck in the dying moments to ...