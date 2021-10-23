National League, Yeovil Town

Grimsby Town 2-0 Yeovil Town: Mariners are top of the shops!

By David Elliott

GRIMSBY TOWN 2
John-Lewis 20 (pen), McAtee 90

YEOVIL TOWN 0

HITTING THE SPOT! Lennell John-Lewis is lauded after his penalty put Grimsby in front
PICTURE: Lee Blease/PRiME Media Images

NATIONAL League leaders Grimsby beat Yeovil to maintain their 100 per cent winning record at Blundell Park – but were made to work hard for the three points.
The hosts fell short of their fluent best for long periods of a tight contest which the Glovers were still very much in until the very end.The hosts fell short of their fluent best for long periods of a tight contest which the Glo...

