Grimsby Town 2-0 Yeovil Town: Mariners are top of the shops!

By David Elliott

GRIMSBY TOWN 2

John-Lewis 20 (pen), McAtee 90

YEOVIL TOWN 0

HITTING THE SPOT! Lennell John-Lewis is lauded after his penalty put Grimsby in front

PICTURE: Lee Blease/PRiME Media Images

NATIONAL League leaders Grimsby beat Yeovil to maintain their 100 per cent winning record at Blundell Park – but were made to work hard for the three points.

