Stockport County axe manager Simon Rusk following Barnet defeat

Stockport County’s Simon Rusk. Picture MI News & Sport /Alamy Live News

Stockport County have parted company with manager Simon Rusk after defeat to struggling Barnet left them tenth in the National League table.

The Hatters appointed the former Crawley Town and Boston United defender in January following the departure of Jim Gannon.

But, despite significant investment and some impressive signings, the results have been mixed with Tuesday’s loss to Barnet leaving County five points outside the play-offs, albeit with a game in hand.

A Stockport County club statement read: “Following a difficult start to the season, the board have made the decision to part company with Manager Simon Rusk.

“Simon will leave the club with immediate effect alongside Assistant Manager Mark McGhee, as the club restructures its coaching staff focused on future success and progression.”

“We would like to thank Simon and Mark for their hard work, integrity, and dedication to the club during their tenure, including last season’s 18 game unbeaten run.

“In the interim, First Team Coach Dave Conlon will take the helm, with the support of the wider coaching staff.

“No further comment will be made until a new appointment has been made.”