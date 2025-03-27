Top Five National League Saves in Matchweek 39: Southend’s Nicholas Hayes takes top spot

You can watch ALL National League games, live or on demand HERE

Southend keeper Nicholas Hayes’ sharp reaction headlined the DAZN best saves of the day for matchweek 39.

The Shrimpers’ number one produced an incredible low save, diving to his right to keep Southend in the lead against Eastleigh, a lead that they held until the final whistle.

Also amongst the top five was Tamworth‘s Jasbir Singh, who stopped Gateshead scoring from point blank range from a corner, before smothering up the loose rebound.

DAZN

The streaming giant signed a deal with the National League until the 2030-31 season in the summer and since then National League TV has been migrated onto their platform that can be viewed around the world with a standalone subscription.

