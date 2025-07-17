Mark Carruthers: Prize money the focus in the National League Cup this season

It all felt a bit bizarre, didn’t it?

Pre-tournament talk of which clubs are and aren’t involved, attendances not hitting anywhere near the levels expected by the organisers, a final and eventual winner that provoked little reaction and more talk of the financial rewards involved than the actual games themselves.

The FIFA World Club Cup? No mate, I’m talking about the National League Cup – although at least the latter wasn’t hijacked by Donald Trump and didn’t seem to be the brainchild of a FIFA president working to promote his own profile and oozing with self-importance and arrogance.

Yes, once again, 12 months on from the announcement of its formation, the National League Cup is back on the agenda.

At the time of writing, York City, Eastleigh, Hartlepool United, Southend United, Carlisle United, Yeovil Town and Altrincham have all confirmed they will not take part in this season’s competition – and, in all honesty, who can blame them.

Last Year’s Edition

For all of the bluster last year, the competition’s underwhelming reception was more than matched on match day.

Having attended a couple of games during the first half of the season, the atmosphere at games would have been embarrassing at a pre-season friendly.

That stance appears to be backed up by the figures with the National League revealing an average attendance of 577 per game across the competition, with 3,062 in attendance at the final between Sutton United and Leeds United Under-21s.

Having spoken to three National League managers throughout the season, the consensus seemed to be that the competition was a nuisance and was approached to hand game time to squad players.

Far from the big deal some suspected it would be for our Non-League clubs.

Yet, despite all of that, I still don’t blame clubs for taking part this season. I realise that seems like a bizarre flex – but it’s true, as long as the involvement is honest.

Financial Reward

Let’s be honest, the £1 million prize money on offer for National League clubs is a welcome financial reward, and that means clubs are understandably willing to take part.

Let’s not make it out to be something it’s not; it’s about the finances in the same way many clubs were willing to push their players to the limit to take part in the FIFA World Club Cup and receive the riches on offer.

It seems almost inevitable this season’s competition will follow the path set by the events of last year, with squad players handed game-time and underwhelming attendances – but those involved are only doing so for the welcome income, and let’s not hide from that fact.

However, I’ll draw the line at Donald Trump showing up to the next season’s final and taking centre-stage as the winners attempt to ‘celebrate’ their achievement.

