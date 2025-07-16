Morecambe confirm behind-closed-doors friendly amid ongoing ownership uncertainty

Morecambe have confirmed that their upcoming pre-season fixture against Barrow AFC will be played behind closed doors due to the club’s ongoing ownership situation.

The match, scheduled for Tuesday July 22 at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium, had been expected to give concerned fans a chance to see their side in action at home amid the ongoing uncertainty.

Shrimps supporters are still awaiting clarity on the future direction of the club following their relegation to the National League – with Panjab Warriors’ proposed takeover repeatedly delayed by current owner Jason Whittingham and his company, Bond Group.

In the latest update, Whittingham revealed that an unnamed buyer is now expected to complete a takeover of the club.

However, no further communication has followed, and the identity of the potential new owner remains unknown.

Morecambe played a friendly at Hyde United on Tuesday, where supporters travelled to Manchester to show their backing for the staff and players – even organising a collection to raise money for the squad.

But ahead of the first pre-season clash at home, the club released a short statement confirming the behind-closed-doors decision.

It read: “Morecambe Football Club can confirm that, due to ongoing circumstances at the club, our upcoming pre-season fixture against Barrow AFC on Tuesday 22 July at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium will now be played behind closed doors.

“We understand the disappointment this will cause to both sets of fans, particularly those who had planned to attend and show their support.

“We all share your frustration and appreciate your continued patience and understanding during this time.”

Morecambe are set to begin their National League campaign on Friday, August 9, away at Boston United.

Their first home fixture is currently scheduled for Tuesday, August 12, against Brackley Town – though whether fans will be permitted to attend remains uncertain, as calls for answers and reassurance continue to grow.

