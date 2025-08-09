Connect with us

Connor: Mentality is key at Moors

By David Lawrence

KNOW-HOW: Solihull Moors’ Terry Connor

EXPERIENCED Solihull Moors coach Terry Connor is hoping he can bring a winning mentality to the National League side as they gear up for the new season.
The former Wolves, Ipswich Town and Republic of Ireland man linked up with Matt Taylor’s squad this summer having spent last term with league rivals Dagenham & Redbridge.
“In the summer I was free and was delighted when Matt Taylor picked up the phone and asked me to come in for a chat,” Connor said. “Hopefully I can add to the group.
