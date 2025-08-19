Morecambe appoints Ashvir Singh Johal as new manager

Morecambe Football Club have confirmed the appointment of Ashvir Singh Johal as their new first-team manager, succeeding Derek Adams following Monday’s takeover by Panjab Warriors.

Johal, 30, comes with a decade of experience coaching in Leicester City’s academy before taking on his first gig as a first-team coach with Wigan Athletic in the Championship back in 2022.

He worked under then-Latics boss Kolo Toure in an appointment that made him the first Sikh-Punjabi coach to take his place on the touchline in Championship history.

He also held positions as assistant to Cesc Fabregas at Como 1907 Primavera and B team head coach at Notts County.

Forward thinking

Johal completed his UEFA Pro Licence in June 2025 – making him one of the youngest to achieve the highest coaching qualification in England.

A club statement warmly welcomed the new manager: “Morecambe Football Club is delighted to announce the appointment of Ashvir Singh Johal as the club’s new first team manager.

“He arrives at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium with an excellent reputation as a forward thinking coach and leader, bringing with him a wealth of experience in player development, tactical innovation, and building high-performance cultures.

“His appointment marks an exciting new era for the Shrimps as the Club continues its journey under fresh ownership and renewed ambition.”

On assuming the role, Johal stressed immediate priorities: “The immediate priority right now is going to be to identify the players that we need in this building to ensure Morecambe Football Club can perform well in the National League.”

The club confirmed Adams’s departure on Monday evening, ending his third spell at the helm – just a day after the Panjab Warriors takeover was completed.

Johal takes charge immediately and will begin preparations ahead of the crucial first game of the season against Altrincham this Saturday, which looks set to go ahead pending further approval from the National League.

His appointment makes him both the youngest boss and the first British-Asian head coach across the top five English leagues.

After being unveiled as the new boss, Johal spoke of his pride at taking charge and outlined what supporters can expect.

Represent

“I think the fans can expect someone who’s extremely hard working but really proud to represent them and their town and make sure they’ve got a team that really represents them on the pitch,” he told the club’s YouTube channel.

“Every single day that I’m here, that’s my responsibility and it’s something I’ll make sure I achieve and make sure that we don’t leave a day where we’re not working towards that objective.”

Attention now turns quickly to shaping the squad before the National League opener: “I think the immediate priority is going to be to identify the players that we need in this building to make sure Morecambe Football Club this season can perform well in the National League.

“For me that’s the priority, make sure the fans have got a team that really performs well on the pitch, that gives their all but also we start to build a Morecambe style of play that really represents what this town is about and that’s underpinned by hard work and everybody giving their all in all moments of the game.”

Short-term plan

Johal also stressed that his vision stretches beyond just this season: “I think the short-term plan this year is to make sure that we retain our place in the National League by playing exciting, energetic football, working hard.

“I think that is a short-term aim but the long-term aim is to build the processes, the infrastructure.

“There’s a clear commitment from the owners about the direction they want the club to go in and for us I think if you look at the teams that went from the National League now into League Two – Stockport’s a great example with clear processes, systems, strategies – now they’re able to thrive in League One and on course to challenge for promotion to the Championship.”

