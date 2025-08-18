Morecambe sack Derek Adams under new ownership

Morecambe FC have parted company with manager Derek Adams just one day after Bond Group Investments confirmed the long-running sale of the club to Panjab Warriors had been completed.

The 50-year-old leaves the Shrimps after his third spell in charge, just before the club’s long-awaited first game of the season against Altrincham next Saturday in the National League.

The decision comes as Panjab Warriors begin their tenure as the club’s new owners, signalling a fresh start and a shift in leadership at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium.

Adams had remained with the team through a turbulent pre-season, supporting the squad amid financial uncertainty and operational challenges.

WATCH NON-LEAGUE PAPER GOALMOUTH HERE

Gratitude

However, last month, BBC Sport reported that, following the collapse of the initial takeover, the prospective buyers had intended to sack the Scotsman.

Panjab Warriors also threatened legal action against Bond Group Investments after the failed deal, citing owner Jason Whittingham’s reneging on the agreement despite the investors having already contributed funds to the club.

The takeover was eventually revived in August following mediation talks between the two parties.

This came after several weeks of unpaid wages, mounting debts, the cessation of football operations, and multiple first-team departures.

An agreement was reached before the National League granted approval in principle for the takeover, and Whittingham subsequently confirmed the sale had been completed – though full ratification remains subject to Companies House procedures.

As their first act, Panjab Warriors have removed Adams as boss. This decision comes despite the former Bradford City and Ross County manager demonstrating loyalty by remaining with the club throughout the turbulent months Morecambe has recently endured.

A statement read: “Morecambe Football Club can confirm that we have parted ways with Derek Adams.

“Morecambe Football Club, now proudly backed by Panjab Warriors, would like to extend its sincere gratitude to Derek Adams for the leadership and steadiness he brought to the club during a testing chapter for the club.

“His return instilled direction and purpose, helping guide Morecambe into League One for the first time in their history and stabilized the team under immense pressure.

“As the club enters a new era, a strategic transition in leadership has been made with respect and appreciation for Derek’s services.

“We wish Derek Adams every success in his future endeavours.”

READ MORE: Bond Group confirms Morecambe FC sale to Panjab Warriors