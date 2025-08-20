Morecambe secure first signing under new boss with Mo Sangare arrival

Morecambe have secured their first signing under new manager Ashvir Singh Johal, bringing in midfielder Mo Sangare from Swiss Challenge League club Bellinzona.

The 26-year-old Liberian international arrives at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium ahead of the planned National League season opener against Altrincham on Saturday.

A new era began on Monday as Panjab Warriors officially completed their takeover of the Lancashire-based side from Bond Group Investments, following approval from the league.

Earlier on Wednesday, Morecambe confirmed that the National League had also lifted the transfer embargo previously imposed on the club.

Skill set

Therefore, with just days to assemble a squad and ensure the team is ready to compete, the Shrimps have wasted no time in making their first signing.

On Sangare’s arrival, Johal said: “Mo is someone who we identified straight away. Someone who will fit right into what we’re trying to build at Morecambe.

“He has a lot of EFL experiences and he has got the required skill set that is going to help us compete straight away in the National League.

“He has the mentality we’re looking for, he’s got that winning mindset and he wants to push to improve and get better and ultimately win games.

“Mo’s characteristics as a player will exactly fit the style of play we’re trying to build here. I can’t wait to work with him.”

Sangare has previously played in Scotland for Livingston and in England with Accrington Stanley.

He will don the number 20 shirt and is eligible for selection in Morecambe’s season opener against Altrincham.

