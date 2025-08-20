Wealdstone provides update on lease extension at Grosvenor Vale

Wealdstone FC supporters are eagerly awaiting news on the club’s long-term future at Grosvenor Vale, and the latest update has provided a sense of cautious optimism.

Negotiations over the stadium lease, which have been ongoing for some time, continue to remain a key focus for the club as it works to secure stability in the National League.

Moreover, the club has emphasised that discussions with landlords KSIMC of London (Hujjat) are continuing, and progress is being made behind the scenes.

Although no final agreement has been signed yet, the club remains hopeful that a resolution will soon be within reach.

Resolve

Official club statement: “Following the announcement on 25th June that Heads of Terms had been signed with our landlords, KSIMC of London (Hujjat), it was agreed that the full lease would be completed within six weeks. Unfortunately, this target has not been met.

“When the Heads of Terms were signed, we believed that the commercial position had been fully agreed with KSIMC.

“However, we have since been made aware that some of the terms may require renegotiation. Discussions are currently underway to resolve these matters.

“We have also experienced unexpected delays in receiving correspondence from KSIMC’s solicitors.

“While this has slowed progress, we are pleased to confirm that a response has now been received and we hope this will help expedite the process moving forward.

“Despite these setbacks, the Board remains confident that the lease will be signed, securing Wealdstone’s long term future in the National League at Grosvenor Vale.

“We will continue to keep our supporters and shareholders updated as matters progress.

“The Board remains fully committed to doing whatever it can to ensure the lease is signed as soon as practically possible.

Elsewhere in the National League, Morecambe have called on Shrimps supporters to lend a helping hand ahead of their planned season opener against Altrincham this Saturday.

The club have asked fans to help give a “final tidy-up” of the stadium, inside and outside, ahead of the momentous occasion.

Morecambe have also begun announcing internal staff changes with the departure of Danny Grainger as assistant manager and the arrival of Ian Hutton as new head of physical performance.

Meanwhile, Yeovil Town have announced the return of James Plant on loan until January from Port Vale, whilst FC Halifax Town brought in Jay Turner-Cooke on a free transfer from Premier League side Newcastle United.

Turning now to the National League North, meanwhile, AFC Telford United have confirmed that manager Kevin Wilkin will remain in charge following a contract extension.

