National League
Azeez is so proud to serve Shrimps
He’s enjoyed successful playing spells in Spain and Greece, but Miguel Azeez says he is “privileged” to be back on home soil to join Ashvir Singh Johal’s Morecambe revolution.
I don’t live in fear, says Stu
By Chris Dunlavy NEW York City manager Stuart Maynard insists he isn’t scared of working for the National League’s most ruthless owner. Matt Uggla, who bought the club in 2023 alongside his mother, Julie-Anne, has pumped millions into making the Minster-men a National League force. But he has also sacked...
Blair’s got a buzz
Some players live to score goals and for Aaron Blair, hitting the back of the net means more than just a brief buzz – he records each and every one of them!
Glovers hot on Scott as Coops axed
Yeovil Town are said to be keen to install Scott Bartlett as their new manager following the departure of Mark Cooper.
TINNERS ON THE BOARD BUT ASKEY STAYS CALM
By Gareth Davies TRURO CITY 3 Pyke 45, Harvey 49 (pen), Dean 54 BOSTON UTD 0 TRURO City boss John Askey was cautious after this comfortable win over Boston United, insisting: “It’s just a start”. The Tinners, without a point to their name in five previous attempts since promotion to...