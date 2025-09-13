Connect with us

National League

Yeovil Town 1-0 Woking: Luke on the mark to start new era

Luke McCormick scored a dramatic 92nd-minute winner as Yeovil Town earned victory over Woking.

By Neil Walton

YEOVIL TOWN 1

McCormick 90+2
WOKING 0

LATE SHOW: Goal celebrations for Luke McCormick of Yeovil Town
PICTURE: Pinnacle

The Glovers midfielder settled an otherwise forgettable affair with a rare moment of quality to the delight of new manager Danny Webb looking on.
Webb was paraded on the pitch and he watched as interim manager Richard Dryden went in search of a third win of the season.
“We needed it and the fans needed it,” Dryden told The NLP.
