National League
Yeovil Town 1-0 Woking: Luke on the mark to start new era
Luke McCormick scored a dramatic 92nd-minute winner as Yeovil Town earned victory over Woking.
Braintree Town 2-3 York City: Ollie’s on the spot for York
By Liam Davis BRAINTREE TOWN 2 Works 4, 47 YORK CITY 3 Hunt 54, Grey 77, Pearce 90+3 (pen) CAPTION: Ollie Pearce grabs the injury time penalty winner for York PICTURE: Jon Weaver YORK CITY came back from two goals down to win a pulsating encounter that was at times...
Carlisle United 2-0 Aldershot Town: Patient Regan gets rewards
Second-half strikes from Regan Linney and Bevis Mugabi helped promotion hopefuls Carlisle United ease past Aldershot Town and move to within a point of top spot of the National League.
League make a ruling on axed games
The National League have ruled that the match between Eastleigh and Scunthorpe United – abandoned in the 110th minute on Tuesday, September 2 following a serious injury to two players – is to be replayed in full.
SHAYMEN RALLY WITH DOUBLE AT THE DEATH
By Kelly Gilchrist FC HALIFAX T 2 Devonport 82, Latty-Fairweather 87 EASTLEIGH 2 Massiah-Edwards 15, Fernandez 30 TWO goals in the final eight minutes earned FC Halifax Town a point from an entertaining game with Eastleigh at The Shay. First-half strikes from Zavier Massiah-Edwards and Luiz Fernandez looked like earning...