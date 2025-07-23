AFC Fylde bolster midfield with the arrival of Chris Merrie on a free transfer

AFC Fylde have snapped up experienced midfielder Chris Merrie following the expiration of his contract with League Two side Tranmere Rovers.

The 26-year-old brings a wealth of EFL experience to the Coasters as they prepare for the 2025/26 National League North season.

He began his senior career at Wigan Athletic and also had loan spells at Southport and Altrincham.

Merrie eventually signed with the Rovers in 2021.

During his time at Prenton Park, he featured in over 100 matches.

Furthermore, he was instrumental in last season’s survival push, as Tranmere avoided relegation by losing just two of their final 13 games.

After signing a two-year deal at Mill Farm, Merrie shared his excitement.

“I’m really happy to be here,” he told the club’s website. “It’s been a long summer, but just glad to have it over the line.

“I’ve spoken to Craig Mahon a lot about the project and how the club needs to be at a higher level.

“Everyone wants to go up, which is obviously what I want to do, and there’s a lot of potential here.

“I know a couple of the lads already here, which will be good, and I’ve had a few chats with Craig which have interested me.

“I want to start enjoying my football again, and I’m really excited to be working with him.”

Flyde boss Craig Mahon also expressed his enthusiasm: “We’re absolutely delighted to welcome Chris to the football club.

”We want to play the game a certain way, and Chris has the quality to help us do that.

”He brings real experience, high standards and qualities that will raise the level of everyone around him, and we’re delighted to add him to the group.”

Chris Merrie in action for Tranmere Rovers last season PICTURE: Alamy

Coasters land ex-Shrimps defender Taylor

Additionally, the club confirmed the signing of Max Taylor on Tuesday, following the expiry of his contract with National League side Morecambe.

As a central defender, he brings ample experience from higher leagues and is keen to play a key role in the club’s ambitions.

“I’m really excited to be here and can’t wait to get going,” the 25-year-old said.

“I want to play every game and be a big part of the Gaffer’s project.

“The first message of interest I had was from him (Craig Mahon), and it’s just developed from there.

“I’ve been shown around the facilities, and they’re unbelievable for the level, and the club should be higher up, which is what we’re aiming to do.”

Fylde boss Mahon added: “We’re delighted to add Max to our ranks.”

“His numbers and statistics speak for themselves. He adds a lot of height and physicality to the backline, and we think he’ll be a great addition.

“He’s dropping down from League Two, which speaks volumes about his quality.

“He’s keen to get a promotion on his CV, and he’s exactly the type of signing we are looking to add.”

With these additions, the Coasters have now secured four signings this summer.

