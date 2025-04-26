Altrincham
Dagenham & Redbridge 6-1 Altrincham: Josh Rees puts destiny in Daggers’ hands
Josh Rees’ hat-trick fired Dagenham & Redbridge to a big win that puts National League survival in their own hands going into the final day of the season.
Altrincham 1-2 Rochdale: Dale destined for the play-offs
Jimmy McNulty’s Rochdale secured a vital three points with a hard-fought victory in their National League play-off six-pointer with rivals Altrincham.
Boston United 1-0 Altrincham: Pilgrims are flying high!
Boston United continued their miraculous charge to National League safety after Frankie Maguire’s 26th-minute effort secured three points against stumbling play-off chasers Altrincham.
Altrincham 2-1 Yeovil Town: Alty back to winning ways with timely win
National League Play-off chasing Altrincham returned to winning ways with a battling victory over mid-table Yeovil Town in a tepid affair of few chances.
Ebbsfleet United 2-2 Altrincham: Cool Caleb Ansen denies Fleet to aid Robins’ play-off hunt
An outstanding individual display from goalkeeper Caleb Ansen rescued an important draw for National League play-off hopefuls Altrincham against already-relegated Ebbsfleet United.