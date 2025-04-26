Connect with us

Dagenham & Redbridge 6-1 Altrincham: Josh Rees puts destiny in Daggers’ hands

Josh Rees’ hat-trick fired Dagenham & Redbridge to a big win that puts National League survival in their own hands going into the final day of the season.

By Mitul Samji

DAGENHAM & R 6
Rees 6, 22, 73, Phipps 25, Pereira 45+2 (pen), Olson (og) 84

ALTRINCHAM 1
Nuttall 90+2
Combined with Wealdstone’s loss at Southend United, the Daggers sit one place outside the bottom four ahead of their final-day trip to play Solihull Moors. For Alty, the play-offs are now out of reach.
Rees opened the scoring with two goals in the ...

