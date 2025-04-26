Dagenham & Redbridge 6-1 Altrincham: Josh Rees puts destiny in Daggers’ hands

By Mitul Samji

You can watch ALL National League games, live or on demand HERE

DAGENHAM & R 6

Rees 6, 22, 73, Phipps 25, Pereira 45+2 (pen), Olson (og) 84

ALTRINCHAM 1

Nuttall 90+2

Josh Rees’ hat-trick fired Dagenham & Redbridge to a big win that puts National League survival in their own hands going into the final day of the season.

Combined with Wealdstone’s loss at Southend United, the Daggers sit one place outside the bottom four ahead of their final-day trip to play Solihull Moors. For Alty, the play-offs are now out of reach.

Rees opened the scoring with two goals in the ...